Attorney General James Takes 47 Guns Off the Streets at Kingston Gun Buyback

AG James Has Taken Nearly 1,000 Firearms Out of Communities Since 2019

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 47 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Kingston Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. To date, Attorney General James has taken nearly 1,000 firearms out of communities through gun buybacks since taking office in 2019.

“Our neighborhoods are safer when we take dangerous firearms out of our communities and ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands,” said Attorney General James. “My office remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all New Yorkers, and we thank the Kingston Police Department for their invaluable support and partnership in this effort.”

The community buyback resulted in 47 guns being collected, including an assault rifle, 15 handguns, 17 rifles and shotguns, and 14 non-working or antique guns. Since 2013, OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected nearly 3,100 firearms.

In exchange for the firearms, OAG also offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, and Apple iPads when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on-site.