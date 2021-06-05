WILLISTON BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH, GROSSLY NEGLIGENT OPERATION, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101907

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5-30-2021 @ 1449 hours

STREET: I-89 Northbound

TOWN: Milton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 102

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Taylor J. Raymond

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kathleen Beckham

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 325

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 30th, 2021 at approximately 1449 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were

notified of a two vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound in the area of Mile Marker

102 in the town of Milton.

Responding Troopers met with the operators of both vehicles. Through

investigation and statements made by both operators, it was learned that Taylor

Raymond (age 28) of Franklin, VT operated his motorcycle at an extremely high

rate of speed and lost control, rear ending a vehicle operated by Kathleen

Beckham (age 60) of Alburg, VT.

Further investigation revealed that Raymond was under court ordered conditions

of release from a prior arrest that forbade him from operating a motor vehicle

without a valid license. Raymond's license was expired at the time of the crash.

Raymond received several suspected broken bones as a result of the crash and was

transported to UVMMC for medical treatment. Beckham was not injured as a result

of the crash and was able to leave the scene in her vehicle.

On June 5th, 2021 Raymond responded to VSP St. Albans where he was issued a

criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later

date and time to answer to the charges of Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Violation of Conditions of Release.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint-

1. Operating without a License- T23 VSA 601

2. Speeding- T23 VSA 1004

3. No Insurance- T23 VSA 800(a)

4. Plates Not Assigned- T23 VSA 513

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden Superior

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2021 @ 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782