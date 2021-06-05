WILLISTON BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH, GROSSLY NEGLIGENT OPERATION, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101907
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 5-30-2021 @ 1449 hours
STREET: I-89 Northbound
TOWN: Milton
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 102
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Taylor J. Raymond
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kathleen Beckham
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 325
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 30th, 2021 at approximately 1449 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were
notified of a two vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound in the area of Mile Marker
102 in the town of Milton.
Responding Troopers met with the operators of both vehicles. Through
investigation and statements made by both operators, it was learned that Taylor
Raymond (age 28) of Franklin, VT operated his motorcycle at an extremely high
rate of speed and lost control, rear ending a vehicle operated by Kathleen
Beckham (age 60) of Alburg, VT.
Further investigation revealed that Raymond was under court ordered conditions
of release from a prior arrest that forbade him from operating a motor vehicle
without a valid license. Raymond's license was expired at the time of the crash.
Raymond received several suspected broken bones as a result of the crash and was
transported to UVMMC for medical treatment. Beckham was not injured as a result
of the crash and was able to leave the scene in her vehicle.
On June 5th, 2021 Raymond responded to VSP St. Albans where he was issued a
criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later
date and time to answer to the charges of Grossly Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Violation of Conditions of Release.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint-
1. Operating without a License- T23 VSA 601
2. Speeding- T23 VSA 1004
3. No Insurance- T23 VSA 800(a)
4. Plates Not Assigned- T23 VSA 513
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden Superior
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2021 @ 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782