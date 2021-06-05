WILLISTON BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, VIOLATION OF A RELIEF FROM ABUSE ORDER, FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT
CASE#: 21A101999
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06-05-2021 @ 0836 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 56 Smuggler's Loop Drive, Cambridge
ACCUSED: Samantha Houghton
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION:
1. Violation of Conditions of Release
2. False Information to Police
ACCUSED: Samuel Marcotte
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Willsboro, NY
VIOLATION:
1. Violation of Conditions of Release
2. Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 5th, 2021 at approximately 0836 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a possible violation of an Abuse Prevention Order between two individuals at a residence in Cambridge.
Responding Troopers met with Samantha Houghton (age 29) outside the residence. Houghton made multiple false statements to Troopers regarding the presence of Samuel Marcotte (age 29) in the residence. Houghton and Marcotte both have court ordered conditions of release from prior arrests ordering them to not be within 300 feet of each other.
Eventually, Marcotte exited the residence of his own volition and turned himself in to Troopers. In addition to conditions of release, there is a Relief from Abuse Order in place that bars Marcotte from having any contact with Houghton.
Marcotte was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing he was released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges. Houghton was additionally issued a criminal citation to answer to her charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-01-2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
