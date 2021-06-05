WILLISTON BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, VIOLATION OF A RELIEF FROM ABUSE ORDER, FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101999

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06-05-2021 @ 0836 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 56 Smuggler's Loop Drive, Cambridge

ACCUSED: Samantha Houghton

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION:

1. Violation of Conditions of Release

2. False Information to Police

ACCUSED: Samuel Marcotte

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Willsboro, NY

VIOLATION:

1. Violation of Conditions of Release

2. Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 5th, 2021 at approximately 0836 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a possible violation of an Abuse Prevention Order between two individuals at a residence in Cambridge.

Responding Troopers met with Samantha Houghton (age 29) outside the residence. Houghton made multiple false statements to Troopers regarding the presence of Samuel Marcotte (age 29) in the residence. Houghton and Marcotte both have court ordered conditions of release from prior arrests ordering them to not be within 300 feet of each other.

Eventually, Marcotte exited the residence of his own volition and turned himself in to Troopers. In addition to conditions of release, there is a Relief from Abuse Order in place that bars Marcotte from having any contact with Houghton.

Marcotte was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing he was released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges. Houghton was additionally issued a criminal citation to answer to her charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-01-2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782