Apparent Plan changes name to START Senior Solutions
Newly rebranded START Senior Solutions, an elder advocacy and education nonprofit, provides support and renews hope for seniors.EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eden Prairie, Minn. Apparent Plan, an award-winning faith-in-action elder advocacy and education non-profit, has rebranded as START Senior Solutions and has reorganized and enhanced its services to better serve seniors, their families and caregivers.
As elder advocates, START has renewed hope for many older adults and caregivers by stabilizing their lives during life-changing crises. Through education and senior advocacy, START has helped thousands of older adults reduce the risk of future crises.
“Our new name makes it easier for seniors and caregivers to find our services and identify the specific help they need, whether it’s dementia care, a Medicare appeal or a plan for aging,” says Tracy Keibler, founder and executive director.
START is organized into two groups:
START Advocacy works on behalf of older adults and their caregivers to solve a range of aging-related problems:
• Quality of care: We evaluate care, vet and recommend care partners, find expert geriatric care managers, identify appropriate care settings, prepare short- and long-term care plans and coordinate care services
• Dementia: For families and caregivers of patients with dementia, we provide coaching, resources and guidance, including training volunteers to provide primary caregivers with much needed respite
• Benefits, bills and claims: In addition to helping seniors qualify for and access benefits, we review and resolve denials and disputes regarding medical bills and insurance claims and benefits, such as medical assistance, veteran’s benefits and essential services
START Education planning for aging consultants teach self-advocacy skills and connect the elderly and caregivers to a network of resources and information that help seniors:
• Know their rights and options. When seniors can advocate for themselves, they make smart choices about their health, finances and legal needs. We also provide guidance to help create documents critical to aging, such as advanced healthcare directives
• Better understand the challenges of aging. START helps seniors maintain their emotional and physical wellbeing by providing resources, including free Aging and Lifestyle webinars and other education programs that provide valuable information, such as how to reduce your risk for dementia
Over the last 12 years, START and its generous donors have served more than 3,000 clients ensuring that:
• Seniors in crisis can remain in their homes
• At-risk seniors have access to affordable housing
• Seniors with denied Medicare claims can appeal and reverse the decisions saving thousands of dollars
• Seniors with dementia, heart disease and diabetes gain access to critical medical care
• Seniors are connected to educational resources, such as tai-chi classes that can help reduce the risk of serious falls
START consultants are known for their expertise and the personal, compassionate support they provide clients, such as Joan Wishart. “As a nurse, I worked with so many families at their wit’s end trying to figure out what to do next,” Wishart says. “START goes above and beyond by providing clients with the individualized, professional support they urgently need.”
Nearly a million Minnesotans are age 65 and over. In 2015 about 20 percent lived alone as do 18,000 dementia patients today, according to the Minnesota Department of Health and the Alzheimer’s Association.
“A growing number of Minnesota seniors and their caregivers will find themselves hopelessly mired in one crisis after another because they lack the sustained support they need to cope with chronic health problems, poverty, affordable housing and the demands of caregiving,” Keibler says.
In fall 2021, START will launch Respite Friends, a training program that provides volunteers with the skills and knowledge they need to safely and comfortably support caregivers of patients with dementia.
START is recognized by medical care providers, geriatric care managers and elder attorneys who consult with its staff on complex aging issues. In addition to its work with seniors and caregivers, the START team has devoted years to solving the systemic problems that lead to gaps in elder care and services. Team members have served on the Minnesota Board on Aging, the Minnesota Office of Ombudsman, the Long-Term Care Rethink Tank and have worked in many direct care settings.
“We believe that when we work together to serve aging adults, we improve lives, strengthen families and build better communities,” Keibler says.
Learn more about START Senior Solutions at startseniorsolutions.org.
