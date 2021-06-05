The Queen Of Textured Abstract QueenNoble

La galería de QueenNoble QueenNoble artwork Mars by QueenNoble

The Queen of textured abstract art is innovating a new way to collecting of her artworks in just easy as 123

You'll never know what's behind the road until you cross. Don't let fear snatch your goals.” — QueenNoble

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QueenNoble is preparing her series textured abstract artworks this 2021 for her collectors and newbies.

She is known for her vivid and monochromatic clay painting artworks on canvas and modern luxury collections that involve real gems and natural stones.

Also there's a good news. The launching of her art extensions went successful including the revolutionized way of collecting art.

Buying for your home and commercial wall decors is a great way to fix that grumpy mood. But some people don't want to buy too expensive due to tight budgets. For the love of art, the professional and international artist, QN is focusing on releasing original curated and carefully picked one of a kind artworks around the globe and providing efficient way to shop artworks in different forms and shapes with embedded digital microchip-like QR codes on the certificates of authenticity that are easily scanned by the collector to preserve and protect authenticity of the artist's work. How cool is that?

