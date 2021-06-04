Governor Carney, DPH, DEMA Announce COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) announced the list of community vaccination sites and pop-up testing sites throughout Delaware next week. Vaccination locations listed below include walk-in community vaccination events and Curative sites. Testing locations listed below include pop-up and Curative trailer sites, as well as community sites hosted by Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.

Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 vaccination locations, including Division of Public Health Clinics, at de.gov/getmyvaccine and additional testing locations at de.gov/gettested.

Delawareans that get vaccinated by June 29 will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery. All Delawareans vaccinated in Delaware are eligible for the final drawing on June 30: $302K giveaway and low-digit license plates. Learn more at dewins.org

Community Vaccination Locations

New Castle County Vaccination Locations

Delaware Tech Wilmington (300 N Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(300 N Orange Street, Wilmington, DE 19801) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Sunday, June 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Freedom Center for Independent Living (400 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE 19709) Pfizer Available. No appointment required.

(400 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE 19709) Pfizer Available. No appointment required. Wednesday, June 9 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Middletown Fire Company (27 W. Green St., Middletown, DE 19709) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required.

(27 W. Green St., Middletown, DE 19709) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required. Wednesday, June 9 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Main Street Alfresco on Main Street Newark (Main Street, Newark, DE 19711) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(Main Street, Newark, DE 19711) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Friday, June 11 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Carousel Park, New Castle County Farmers Market (3700 Limestone Road, Pike Creek, DE 19808) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required.

Kent County Vaccination Locations

Delaware Tech Dover (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Tuesday, June 8 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Delaware State University (1200 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(1200 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Wednesday, June 9 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Smyrna Concert Series – George C. Wright Municipal Park (North Main St., Smyrna, DE 19977) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required.

Sussex County Vaccination Locations

Delaware Tech Georgetown (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time.

(21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Pfizer Available. Click here to choose your date and time. Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: United Food & Commercial Workers Local #27 (3 Mason Drive, Selbyville, DE 19975) Pfizer Available. No appointment required.

(3 Mason Drive, Selbyville, DE 19975) Pfizer Available. No appointment required. Saturday, June 5 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.: The Starboard (2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach, DE 19971) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required.

(2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach, DE 19971) Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Available. No appointment required. Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Riverwalk Farmers Market (5 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963) Pfizer available. Click here to choose your date and time.

Pop-Up Testing Locations

New Castle County Testing Locations

Monday, June 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Hockessin United Methodist Church (7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(7250 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Monday, June 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: City of Love Church at Brandywine (2200 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(2200 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, June 8 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: University of Delaware Hollingsworth Lot (61 North College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(61 North College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, June 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary School (801 W 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(801 W 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187

(601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187 Wednesday, June 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: St. Joseph Church (1012 N French St. Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(1012 N French St. Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 9 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.: ChristianaCare Hospital, Wilmington 601 Parking Lot (601 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(601 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Elsmere Library (30 Spruce Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(30 Spruce Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Glasgow Park, Hermitage (US 40, Newark, DE 19702) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(US 40, Newark, DE 19702) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, June 10 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187

(601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187 Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: University of Delaware Laird Campus Lot #6 (David Hollowell Dr, Newark DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(David Hollowell Dr, Newark DE 19716) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: St. Joseph Parish (371 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(371 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Biblical Mission of Covenant Church of God (60 Fir Ave, Bear, DE 19701) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(60 Fir Ave, Bear, DE 19701) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (601 New Castle Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19801) Register by calling 302-655-6187

Kent County Testing Locations

Monday, June 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Clayton Fire Company (300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(300 East St, Clayton, DE 19938) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Caesar Rodney High School (239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mt. Zion AME Church (101 N. Queen Street, Dover DE 19904) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(101 N. Queen Street, Dover DE 19904) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Hartly Fire Company (2898 Arthursville Road, Hartly, DE 19953) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(2898 Arthursville Road, Hartly, DE 19953) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Power in Praise Ministries (14 Clark St, Harrington, DE 19952) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Sussex County Testing Locations

Monday, June 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Epworth UM Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, June 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Delaware Tech Owens Campus – Lot A (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Tuesday, June 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Mt. Zion AME Church (18211 Beach Hwy, Ellendale, DE 19941) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(18211 Beach Hwy, Ellendale, DE 19941) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Wednesday, June 9 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Indian River High School (29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mt. Calvary AME Church (25206 Mt. Calvary Way, Seaford, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(25206 Mt. Calvary Way, Seaford, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Friday, June 11 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Blades Fire Company (200 E 5 th Street, Blades, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

(200 E 5 Street, Blades, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Macedonia AME Church (431 N. North Street, Seaford, DE 19973) Register: delaware.curativeinc.com

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

