Volunteer MBC Announces 2021 Virtual V-Oscars Host, Nominees and Entertainers
Hosting the 2021 Virtual V-Oscars is UN Women Canadian Delegate, TV host, peace and human rights activist Urz Heer
Maritime Ontario presents Peel's Volunteer Recognition Awards by Volunteer MBC, hosted by UN Canadian Delegate, TV host and human rights activist Urz Heer.
"Many great stars of our community are honouring the volunteers that have really stepped up during this pandemic, their family, friends, workplace teams, and our supporters!" notes Carine Strong, Volunteer MBC's Executive Director. "This year's edition, themed Star Power, has more volunteer nominees, sponsors and top-class performers than ever in our decade-plus yearly celebration; a truly stellar night not to be missed, inclusive and free for all!"
Beloved community leader Jake Dheer will be honoured with the Hazel McCallion Power of Giving Award, sponsored by Brampton Brick Ltd. Maritime Ontario returns as Title Sponsor and is joined by KMA Consultants Inc as Event Sponsor, Macmaster GM as Entertainment Sponsor, and Alphavima Technologies as COVID-19 Stars Sponsor. All nominees will receive official nominee medals supported by Nadine Melrose.
About
Volunteer MBC, your local volunteer centre, fuels purposeful connections between thousands of Peel residents and hundreds of community service organizations to respond to our community's most pressing social issues.
For more info and to see the full list of 2021 V-Oscars nominees, nominating organizations, award categories and sponsors, please visit volunteermbc.org, our social media sites, or contact event lead Rucsandra Saulean at media@volunteermbc.org or 647.203.5158.
-------------------------------------------------------------End----------------------------------------------------------
Rucsandra Saulean
DamaPR for Volunteer MBC
+1 647-203-5158
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Maritime Ontario Presents 2021 Virtual V-Oscars by Volunteer MBC (LIVE on June 17 at 7 PM EST)