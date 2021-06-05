Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wander Pass: A Feature Length Film

A man and woman are deep in thought as they are sitting outdoors at night.

Wanders Pass sneak peek poster

Melody of Imagination company logo against pine trees that are set amongst the bright stars.

Melody of Imagination LLC

Behind the scenes of our sneak peek scenes, the actor and actress are serious and then laughing.

Wanders Pass behind the scenes collage

A wanderlust young woman is given insight into a secret looming in her family that reveals the hidden truth. An Australian adventure awaits!

What world was I living in? I can't believe that this wonderous place has always been here and I may never have seen it had I stayed where I was...”
— Leah Brown
APPLETON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Wisconsin author wrote a novel called Wanders Pass and NOW it has been adapted into a screenplay that will soon become a FEATURE-LENGTH FILM! Wanders Pass is looking for help in making this film a reality through Indiegogo where you can read up more on what they are doing and see two SNEAK PEEK SCENES that gives heart to what the film is about. This story touches on sensitive subjects that are relatable and that they want to give a voice and justice to. Let's help out this great Wisconsin author turn her novel into a feature-length film! You can find the novel, Wanders Pass, on Amazon. Thanks for supporting!

Leah Brown
Melody of Imagination LLC
+1 715-459-7517
email us here

WANDERS PASS Sneak Peek Scenes

Wander Pass: A Feature Length Film

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


