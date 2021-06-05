New York Summer Fashion Explosion 2021 ( NYSFE)
Join us on June 26th for a fashion presentation with independent designers and hosted by Claire Sulmers CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily.MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City Fashion House, Pink Maison ( May-Zon) is hosting it's annual fashion showcase highlighting multiple independent designers at this year's spectacular presentations, New York Summer Fashion Explosion. Pink Maison showroom consists of luxury designers such as Videmus Omnia, House of Byfield, Ricky Bailey, Mack Smith, Rene Dieu, Franz Christe , the Pink Maison label among others.
The luxury fashion house exclusive event will consist of an audience of celebrities, notary influencers and fashion lovers. This lively event is hosted by Claire Sulmers, one of the notable fashion influencers in the industry and CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily. Expect lite bites and wine will be served to VVIPs during the Red Capet Experience, the fashion presentation follows. Take a breathtaking fashion journey with Pink Maison on the next episode of this star-studded NYSFE 2021. The new location is one of New York City's prominent Roof Top venue situated in Times Square.
Date: Saturday June 26th, 2021
Time: 4pm-8pm
Location: New York Rooftop
31 W 34th Street ( Between 5th & 6th Ave)
7th Floor
New York, NY 10001
Anyka Brown
Pink Maison
+1 8776655997
