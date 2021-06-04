Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Releases May 2021 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that Net general revenue collections for May 2021 increased 128.3 percent compared to those for May 2020, from $533.5 million last year to $1.22 billion this year.

 Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 24.3 percent compared to May 2020, from $8.06 billion last year to $10.02 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE  

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 27.4 percent for the year, from $6.36 billion last year to $8.10 billion this year.
  • Increased 92.5 percent for the month.

 

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 6.5 percent for the year from $2.08 billion last year to $2.22 billion this year.
  • Increased 20.6 percent for the month.

 

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 63.7 percent for the year, from $412.9 million last year to $676.0 million this year.
  • Increased 147.0 percent for the month.

 

All other collections

  • Increased 18.0 percent for the year, from $415.5 million last year to $490.2 million this year.
  • Increased 113.3 percent for the month.

 

Refunds

  • Increased 21.6 percent for the year, from $1.20 billion last year to $1.46 billion this year.
  • Decreased 24.5 percent for the month.

 

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

