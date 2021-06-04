Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,206 in the last 365 days.

Potential Impact to Certain Individuals Who Received Services From Wisconsin Medicaid Long-Term Care Programs

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that an unauthorized individual gained access to an email account on February 19, 2021.  This unauthorized access was disabled quickly following discovery that day. DHS conducted an investigation of the unauthorized access, and determined that it may have exposed names, member identification numbers, dates of birth, some Social Security numbers, address, and health information such as medical conditions and treatment information. No known exposure has occurred.

DHS identified individuals whose information may have been accessed through its investigation of this incident. On June 4, 2021, notifications were mailed to 2,868 individuals who received services from Wisconsin’s Family Care, IRIS, or Children’s Long-Term Support programs, and whose information may have been accessed. Out of an abundance of caution, these individuals have been offered free credit monitoring for one year as well as given access to a dedicated call center to answer questions they might have.

Since discovering the unauthorized access on February 19, 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has taken actions to improve its security posture. DHS has also requested that the Department of Administration and the State’s Chief Information Security Officer conduct a review of Department of Health Services’ security protocols protecting personal health information including the adequacy of our information system protections against malicious phishing attacks.

Individuals in the above programs who received a notification letter or have questions about this incident, can call 1-833-664-2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

You just read:

Potential Impact to Certain Individuals Who Received Services From Wisconsin Medicaid Long-Term Care Programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.