Governor Carney Issues Pride Month Proclamation, LGBTQ+ Action Plan for State Employees
Action Plan to improve polices for LGBTQ+ employees
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday signed a proclamation declaring June 2021 as Pride Month in the State of Delaware. Governor Carney and the Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR) also released an Action Plan for Improving State Policies for LGBTQ+ State Employees. Governor Carney issued the following statement:
“Our work for LGBTQ+ equality goes beyond signing this proclamation. Earlier today, the State’s Department of Human Resources released an Action Plan for Improving State Policies for LGBTQ+ State Employees. The plan outlines specific action items that the state is undertaking to double down our efforts on LGBTQ+ equality. We are making it clear that we not only value a diverse workforce, but that diversity includes sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
“These state efforts to build an LGBTQ+ inclusive workplace is not just the right thing to do; it also sends a signal loud and clear – for current employees, future employees, and the Delaware community at large – that the State of Delaware is an employer that is inclusive and equitable, where diverse lived experiences are encouraged and celebrated.”
The Action Plan will guide the State in taking a more proactive approach to LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion by:
- Converting the State’s Guidelines on Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Gender Identity to a formal, statewide Gender Identity Policy and Procedure.
- Revising the Equal Employment Opportunity Statement to include gender identity and gender expression.
- Allowing preferred name and pronouns wherever possible and legally permissible – including in the State job application process.
- Requiring mandatory training on gender identity and expression for all employees and supervisors.
- Capturing metrics and data about the LGBTQ+ community to inform policy and procedure development and compliance.
###