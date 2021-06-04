Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING JUVENILE - REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

VSP News Release- MISSING JUVENILE - REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A101981

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                           

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06-04-20221 @ 8:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 175 Pettengill Road, Westford

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 4th, 2021 at approximately 8:00 AM Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a juvenile who had been missing since the evening hours of June 3rd, 2021. The juvenile was identified as 14 year old Stephanie Bascom.

 

Through the investigation, it was learned that Stephanie had last been seen by her family at approximately 6:00 PM on June 3rd at her residence in Westford. It was now believed that Stephanie may be in the Franklin County, VT area after being spotted in the evening of June 3rd where a vehicle picked her up in the parking lot of Mother Hubbard's in Swanton. The vehicle was seen leaving Mother Hubbard's in and is described as a grey or silver lifted Jeep, possibly believed to be a Wrangler, with chrome rims.

 

Troopers are attempting to locate Stephanie and/or identify who she may be with. As of 4:30 PM today she has not been located and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

 

The Vermont State Police requests the public's assistance in locating Stephanie. Any individuals who may have information regarding Stephanie's whereabouts are encouraged to contact VT State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

 

 

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782

 

