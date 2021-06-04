$2.7 MILLION LOTTO WINNER FROM SUNNYSIDE ALMOST THREW AWAY THE TICKET

Winner checked ticket at Washington’s Lottery machine at local Safeway, didn’t read the screen carefully…but double-take saved the day

Olympia, Wash. (May 7, 2021) – On May 1, the winning numbers for a $2.7 million Lotto jackpot were drawn and the winner, a construction worker from the Yakima Valley, didn’t know he had the winning ticket. The next morning, when he popped into the Sunnyside Safeway to buy a soda, he stopped at the Lottery vending machine to scan his ticket…and nearly missed out on the top prize.

“When you win a few bucks, the machine displays a message that asks if you want to reinvest your winnings and buy a new ticket, and when you do, you click ‘OK’ on the screen,” said the 25-year resident of the area. “So, I just clicked ‘OK’ and almost tossed the ticket in the trash…but then I thought that the screen had looked a little different, so I scanned it again and it said ‘Woo hoo!’ and told me to contact a Lottery office.”

The store’s cashier told him that prizes of more than $600 need to be claimed at a Lottery office, so he called his wife of 30 years on his way to work and said “Well, we won more than $600, so that’s cool. See you after work.”

It was only when he got home that night that he looked up the winning numbers and realized that he’d won $2.7 million.

“This certainly will make our retirement years quite a bit easier,” added the winner. “Thank goodness I did that double-take and scanned the ticket again.”

On Wednesday, the winner and his wife traveled to the Yakima Regional Office of Washington’s Lottery, which had re-opened that very day after being closed for nearly a year due to the pandemic, and claimed the big prize.

The winning ticket was sold at the Safeway store located at 613 S 6th St in Sunnyside.

Lotto is a draw game from Washington’s Lottery with drawings held three times per week. Tickets cost $1 each for two plays. For each play, players choose six numbers between 1 and 49. All Lotto jackpots begin at $1 million and keep growing until someone matches all six numbers to win.

