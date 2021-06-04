Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Prosecutor Appointed to Municipal Court Bench

Image of a smiling man with a beard wearing a suit

Judge-designee Brian Driscoll

Brian Driscoll of New Carlisle will join the Clark County Municipal Court on June 14, following his gubernatorial appointment.

Judge-designee Driscoll will be replacing Judge Denise Moody, who retired.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Judge-designee Driscoll today. He will need to run for election this November in order to complete the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

“I want to thank the governor and his staff for the faith in appointing me to this position,” Judge-designee Driscoll said. “As a life-long Clark County resident, I am excited and can’t wait to get started.”

Judge-designee Driscoll has served in the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office since May 2005. As a felony trial attorney, he prosecuted cases related to major violent crimes, felony firearms, felony drugs, and domestic violence.

He received his bachelor’s from Heidelberg University and his law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University.

