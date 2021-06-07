Award Winning Wild Horse Documentary Series - Coming to Youtube
Combining beautiful cinematography with expert interviews, "Wild Lands Wild Horses" seeks to tell the story of America’s wild horses.
WATCH TRAILER HERE
On June 9th at 8PM EST, the PILOT EPISODE will be released on Youtube for FREE and all to watch.
Wildlife photographers Jamie Baldanza and Deb Lee Carson, join forces to document and interview scientists, ranchers, government officials, and wildlife advocates on the uncertain future of America’s wild horses. Wild Lands Wild Horses seeks to save America’s iconic western heritage and offer solutions that will work for all special interest groups involved in public lands. WLWH seeks to raise awareness about the 45,000 wild horses in need of adoptive homes and their ongoing need to stay on range. This groundbreaking docuseries has already won multiple film festival awards including: Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, Awareness Festival, LA Femme International Film Festival, and more.
About Jamie Baldanza (CREATOR/HOST)
Jamie Baldanza has loved horses since birth, and quit her job as an advertising Creative Director to photograph wild horses across the U.S. Today, she leverages her passionate Instagram following to raise awareness for the plight of these majestic animals. Wild Lands is the culmination of her outstanding photography and tireless advocacy.
About Deb Lee Carson (WRITER/CO-HOST)
Deb Lee Carson is a photographer and artist whose Fly Without Wings exhibit pays tribute to America’s wild spirit, and has raised substantial funds for wild horse non-profit organizations. Her new work, entitled Wild and Untethered, was exhibited at the Anderson Center in Red Wing, MN and was made possible by a grant from SEMAC. Deb has more than 50 years of equine reproductive experience, 12 years observing wild horse behavior, and 3 years working as a field research technician with the CSU wild horse contraceptive study.
