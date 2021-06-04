St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash With Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A402520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/2/2021
STREET: South Vershire Road
TOWN: Vershire
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Miller Pond Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, clouds and sun
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Yes, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/2/2021 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police received a report
of a single vehicle crash located near the intersection of Miller Pond Road and
South Vershire Road in Vershire, Vermont. It was determined the juvenile
operator crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, over an embankment, and
crashed into some trees. The operator was extracted from the vehicle and
transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other
occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Troopers were assisted
on scene by West Fairlee Fire and Rescue, Upper Valley Ambulance, and Green
Mountain Power personnel.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - 23 VSA 601 Operating without a license, 23
VSA 1031 Driving to right
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not taken
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: Pending
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585