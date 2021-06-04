Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Crash With Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A402520                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/2021

STREET: South Vershire Road

TOWN: Vershire

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Miller Pond Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, clouds and sun

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 16   

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 6/2/2021 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police received a report

of a single vehicle crash located near the intersection of Miller Pond Road and

South Vershire Road in Vershire, Vermont.  It was determined the juvenile

operator crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, over an embankment, and

crashed into some trees.  The operator was extracted from the vehicle and

transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.  There were no other

occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.  Troopers were assisted

on scene by West Fairlee Fire and Rescue, Upper Valley Ambulance, and Green

Mountain Power personnel.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - 23 VSA 601 Operating without a license, 23

VSA 1031 Driving to right

LODGED - LOCATION: No            

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not taken

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

