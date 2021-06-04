ICV in solidarity with Venice expresses condemnation of cruise lines’ refusal to recognize the limits of Venice’s lagoon system and the impact of their ships.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Cruise Victims, Inc. stands in solidarity with Venetian protest against large cruise ships

On 5 June in Venice (Italy) citizens will come together to protest - yet again - the arrival of MSC Orchestra by occupying the canal-side and the waters on the ship’s route with a long, noisy and fun street party organised by the Comitato No Grandi Navi.

The return of this ship, more than double the legal limit for the Venice lagoon, and others scheduled through to November, to the UNESCO World Heritage Site comes despite a much-publicized new Italian law which promised to stop large cruise ships from coming even into the lagoon that surrounds the city.

In Venice, sustainable jobs and a broader range of territorial interests are sacrificed to a cruise industry which causes economic and environmental damage. The safety risks exemplified by the crash of the MSC Opera in June 2019, as well as extensive reporting of COVID 19 cases among cruise passengers and crew that also spread to communities associated with cruise ports of call, are also critical.

International Cruise Victims Inc., (ICV) stands in solidarity with the people of Venice and we express our condemnation of cruise companies’ refusal to recognize the limits of Venice’s delicate lagoon system and the environmental impact of their ships.

ICV, was established in 2006 with a goal of increasing the safety and protection of passengers, crew, and communities from victimization by the cruise industry through our work with the requisite agencies and organizations equally dedicated to improving/increasing standards, regulations, laws, and justice.

For decades, the mainstream cruise industry’s business model has increasingly depended on larger ships, highly polluting fuel, dumping in the ocean, exploitative employment practices, precarious supply chains and circumnavigating labour, tax, environmental and criminal laws. Cruise ships not only continue to put the social, cultural, economic, public health, and environmental quality of port communities at risk, they also imperil the human rights, safety, and security of their passengers and crew.

We all deserve, and need, cleaner air and cleaner water. We at ICV support and stand alongside the citizens of Venice in their yearning to live in healthier, more resilient communities. ICV also stands for fair and just wages and working conditions for workers. We want to protect wildlife and mitigate climate change as well. ICV is a global organization aligned around values of health, safety, security, conservation and equity.

Learn more, about ICV’s history, and their ongoing efforts to increase safety regulations, public education, and victim support for cruise ship passengers and crew by going to: www.internationalcruisevictims.org



MEDIA CONTACTS: Jamie Barnett, ICV president +1 818-355-6462 (cell) Los Angeles, CA.

jamiebarn@gmail.com. Also member of GCAN – Global Cruise Activists Network - gcan@globalcruiseactivistnetwork.com

See also Jane da Mosto, GCAN member, Venice, Italy +39 3488954642 and jane@weareherevenice.org