Roadmaps signed to expand use of high-tech products from five Russian regions for benefit of Gazprom

June 4, 2021, 14:20

A number of roadmaps to expand the use of high-tech products, including import-substituting ones, for the benefit of the Company were signed today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 by Gazprom and five constituent entities of the Russian Federation, namely the Republics of Bashkortostan and Buryatia, the Voronezh Region, the Tomsk Region, and the Tyumen Region.

The documents were signed on behalf of Gazprom by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee, and on behalf of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation by Radiy Khabirov, Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Alexey Tsydenov, Head of the Republic of Buryatia, Alexander Gusev, Governor of the Voronezh Region, Sergey Zhvachkin, Governor of the Tomsk Region, and Alexander Moor, Governor of the Tyumen Region.

The roadmap with the Republic of Buryatia was signed for the first time, while the existing roadmaps with the other constituent entities of the Russian Federation were updated. All these new documents cover the period from 2021 through 2023.

According to the agreements reached, the constituent entities of the Russian Federation will compile product offers from regional enterprises for potential use at Gazprom's facilities. The Company, in turn, will assess the compliance of these products with corporate technical requirements and select the facilities that will use these products. The equipment and materials that successfully pass certification will be included in the Unified Register of Material and Technical Resources approved for use at Gazprom.

In addressing the current challenges and implementing strategic projects, Gazprom relies primarily on the potential of domestic enterprises. The implementation of the roadmaps will contribute to mastering the production and increasing the output of new high-tech equipment, as well as enhancing the regional sci-tech and industrial potential.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.” Roadmaps with Russian regions are among the effective tools for Gazprom's systematic import substitution efforts. Trilateral roadmaps were signed with the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the Republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan (with participation from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation). Gazprom has been interacting with the industrial complex of the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Voronezh and Tomsk Regions within the framework of roadmaps since 2014, and with the Tyumen Region since 2016.