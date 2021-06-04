Gazprom and OMV maintaining strategic cooperation

June 4, 2021, 17:30

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board of OMV, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties looked into the current issues and prospects of their strategic cooperation. In particular, consideration was given to the success of joint development of the Yuzhno-Russkoye field, where total gas production reached 300 billion cubic meters in 2020.

The companies are developing their scientific and technical cooperation. The relevant sci-tech program for 2021–2025 is being implemented. It encompasses such areas as efficient well drilling and completion techniques, enhanced production of hydrocarbons, digitalization, energy conservation and environmental protection, and research on energy market outlooks.

Background OMV AG is Gazprom's main partner in Austria. The companies cooperate in such areas as gas production, transportation, and supplies. At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018, Gazprom and OMV signed the Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation. In October 2020, Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH entered into a new long-term contract for gas supplies to the German market.