Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,211 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom and OMV maintaining strategic cooperation

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board of OMV, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties looked into the current issues and prospects of their strategic cooperation. In particular, consideration was given to the success of joint development of the Yuzhno-Russkoye field, where total gas production reached 300 billion cubic meters in 2020.

The companies are developing their scientific and technical cooperation. The relevant sci-tech program for 2021–2025 is being implemented. It encompasses such areas as efficient well drilling and completion techniques, enhanced production of hydrocarbons, digitalization, energy conservation and environmental protection, and research on energy market outlooks.

Background

OMV AG is Gazprom's main partner in Austria. The companies cooperate in such areas as gas production, transportation, and supplies.

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018, Gazprom and OMV signed the Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation.

In October 2020, Gazprom Export and OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH entered into a new long-term contract for gas supplies to the German market.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Gazprom and OMV maintaining strategic cooperation

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.