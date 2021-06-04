Alexey Miller and Alexey Dyumin, Governor of Tula Region, look into Gazprom’s regional activities

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

In August 2020, Gazprom and the Tula Region signed the gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion program for 2021–2025. Upon the execution of the five-year program, gas grid expansion will be completed in the Tula Region to the maximum extent technically possible.

Two sports and health centers with universal gyms and swimming pools (in the town of Shchekino and the Leninsky settlement), a specialized gymnastics hall, 117 state-of-the-art sports grounds, and an Ice Palace were built in the Tula Region as part of the Gazprom for Children program.