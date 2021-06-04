Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,210 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom and Comita discuss cooperation prospects

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Danilo Durakovic, President of the Comita Group of Companies, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation between the companies, including those in the area of science and technology.

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

Within the framework of the Forum, Gazprom and the Comita Group of Companies signed the Scientific & Technical Cooperation Program for 2021–2023.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Gazprom and Comita discuss cooperation prospects

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.