Gazprom to take part in creating park of 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod

June 4, 2021, 19:05

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Gleb Nikitin, Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed current issues related to their cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the ongoing implementation of the Nizhny Novgorod Region's gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion program for 2021–2025. It was noted that the work is going strictly on schedule. Specifically, two gas pipelines are now under construction in the Arzamassky District of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The pipelines will make it possible to bring gas to the Solnechny microdistrict in the city of Arzamas and to the Khvatovka village in the Arzamassky District. Preparations are underway for the construction of another four gas pipelines, which are needed to provide gas to the residential microdistricts of Nizhny Novgorod and the Drozdovo village in the Gorodetsky District.

Alexey Miller and Gleb Nikitin signed an Agreement of Cooperation. The document stipulates that Gazprom will take part in the creation of a park commemorating the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod. To mark the occasion, the historical part of the city, i.e. Fedorovskogo Embankment and the terrace park, are undergoing urban improvements. The new public space will be provided with areas for public events, walkways, and fitness zones. It is planned to, inter alia, create an amphitheater and recreation areas, mount a programmable light installation consisting of 300 lamps of different colors, arrange architectural lighting for the Uspensky and Sergievsky pedestrian bridges, plant greenery, and renovate the sidewalks and the embankment.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.” Gazprom and the Government of the Nizhny Novgorod Region are bound by the Agreement of Cooperation, the Agreement on wider use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel, the Accord on gas infrastructure expansion, and the Roadmap of the project for wider use of high-tech products for the Company's benefit (with participation from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade). As part of the Gazprom for Children program, a sports and health center and multi-purpose sports grounds were built in the region. The Company also co-financed the renovation of a sports and health complex in the Sechenovo village, Sechenovsky District. With support from Gazprom, the Russia – My History multimedia historical park was opened in Nizhny Novgorod.