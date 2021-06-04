North Salem Arts Festival
NORTH SALEM ARTS FESTIVAL OFFERS A WELCOME CULTURAL EVENT TO THE AREA. SATURDAY JUNE 26th 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. IN VILLAGE OF CROTON FALLS (North Salem)NORTH SALEM, NEW YORK, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lift Trucks Gallery and Railyard Arts have collaborated to sponsor the first North Salem Arts Festival to showcase the artist colony that has developed in Croton Falls, the small hamlet of North Salem, NY. The event is being held at the Gazebo Park on Route 22, just on the other side of the railroad tracks from Croton Falls Village, on Saturday, June 26th from 11 am to 5 pm.
The festival will spotlight the highly talented artists that have made the area their home. There will be a wide array of fine artists with offerings ranging from paintings, glass-blown objects and sculptures, pottery and woodturning to millinery (hats/purses) and jewelry, even the art of cigar rolling! Bobo’s, the local hot spot for food & coffee drinks, will be there with their very popular bowls, pastries & sandwiches, and Pouring Rein will be serving up local ciders. The jazz trio Chick’s Candy Store will open and end the day as well as a performance by the Academy of Sacred Drama with live chamber and opera music that will showcase the organization’s new arrival to North Salem.
Parking is immediately on your right as you enter Croton Falls village. A short walk under the railroad bridge will have you strolling by open studios for tours including renowned artist Tom Christopher’s studio, galleries, and the park hosting the festival.
“We would be delighted if this adds cultural oxygen to our northern location from the city that so many have migrated to,” says Libby Parker, owner of Lift Trucks Gallery.
“Railyard Arts Studio is very excited to be a part of this upcoming event that will put our little town in the spotlight. With so many talented local artists we just can’t wait to see them share their art with the community,” says Jill Leary, owner of Railyard Arts.
“This is a true artisan event and those are hard to find! I’m so excited to be a part of it,” says Bracken Feldman, Studio Manager of Railyard Arts.
Artist bios and images are available @northsalemarts_festival
The sponsors of the event are Lift Trucks Gallery and Railyard Arts. Lift Trucks Gallery opened during the pandemic in August of 2020 and offers rotating artists of several genres as well as boutique offerings of objects created from artwork; plus, Tom Christopher’s large collection of Folk Art as seen on American Pickers is housed in the same building. Railyard Arts Studio, across the street from Lift Trucks, opened in 2018 and prides itself on a community-based style of learning art. They offer classes and workshops in pottery, drawing, painting, watercolor, knitting, kid’s classes and much more!
A fun & cultural day for all to enjoy in the artist colony of Croton Falls (North Salem), NY.
