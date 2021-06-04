Beach Bill to Advertise and Promote Tours of Breweries Goes to Governor

Trenton – In an effort to support the State’s growing craft beer industry, the Legislature today passed legislation, sponsored by Senator James Beach, which would advertise and promote tours of breweries in the state.

“New Jersey is home to 98 craft breweries that have contributed $1.6 billion to the United States economy,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “The craft beer industry has been rapidly growing in recent years, and other states, such as Maine and Vermont, have seen great success in including brew trails on their state travel websites. This bill would support the New Jersey craft beer industry by making the field more visible and accessible to tourists and locals alike.”

The bill, S-2056, would require the Division of Travel and Tourism to identify a series of breweries to be a part of a specific brewery trail program. The division would be required to create at least three trails that are linked geographically or thematically by surrounding arts, cultural, historical, entertainment, or other tourism destinations.

Under the bill, the division would be required to publish on its website vacation itineraries based on specific brewery trails, including surrounding attractions, restaurants, lodging, and entertainment options.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 38-0 and was sent to the Governor for final approval.