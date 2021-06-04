2021 Tennessee Conservation Raffle to Feature Ford Truck, Boat, UTV, and More

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) has put together 10 outstanding outdoor experience packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in its 2021 Tennessee Conservation Raffle. This year’s Conservation Raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island; a Tracker boat, a UTV, turkey hunting package; waterfowl hunting package, a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a precision long-range shooting package, a Tennessee Henry rifle, plus 100 winners will receive a knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found here.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until midnight Aug. 15. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly.

Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and those winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices.

One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.

---TWRA---