FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, June 3, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN WESTCHESTER, ORANGE, DUTCHESS AND PUTNAM COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess and Putnam counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, June 5, in Tuckahoe and Middletown, on Saturday, June 12, in Hopewell Junction and Mahopac, and by appointment only on Tuesday, June 15, Wednesday, June 23, and Saturday, June 26, in Middletown.

When: Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Main Street Park, Corner of Main Street and Marbledale Road, Tuckahoe For more information, contact Anthony Solano at (914) 961-4800 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Galleria Mall (Macy's Parking Lot), 1 Galleria Drive, Middletown For more information, contact Kecia Healy at (845) 800-4945 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Knights of Columbus, NY-Route 82, Hopewell Junction For more information, contact Paul Bonfiglio at (845) 520-1294 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: COVID compliance will be followed.

When: Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, 741 Route 6, Mahopac For more information, contact Deputy Claire Pierson at (845) 808-4300 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

When: Tuesday, June 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Middletown Day Nursery, 66 E. Main Street, Middletown For more information, contact Sergeant Jacqueline Welch at (845) 343-3151 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments must be made in advance to ensure proper social distancing is maintained. If you can not make the date of the event, please contact us, and we will make another appointment for you.

When: Wednesday, June 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

When: Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

