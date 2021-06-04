Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cuomo Announces Results of Memorial Day Weekend Crackdown

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Police issued a total of 9,214 tickets statewide during the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign to combat drunk and impaired driving. The enforcement period began on Friday, May 28 and continued through Tuesday, June 1.

"Driving while impaired is reckless and irresponsible behavior and it will not be tolerated in this state -- period," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers need to make responsible choices and drive sober or get a ride when you're unable to safely get behind the wheel. Failing to do so will result in real consequences or needless and avoidable tragedies."

During the campaign, which was partially funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices. Troopers arrested 185 people for DWI and investigated 851 crashes, including 163 personal injury crashes and two fatalities.

Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, Mark J.F. Schroeder, said, "I applaud the New York State Police and all law enforcement across the state for their vigilance and commitment to getting impaired drivers off our roads. The reckless decision to drive impaired is not only costly, but often leads to deadly consequences. Avoid tragedies by having a plan to get home safely."

State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, "While we have made strides to reduce impaired driving, these results are proof that far too many people are still making the wrong decision and getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or using drugs. We have no tolerance for this behavior, and our Troopers will remain vigilant to remove these reckless individuals from our roadways."

As part of the enforcement, Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding                               3,991

Distracted Driving                415

Seatbelt violations               3,100

Move Over Law                   177

During last year's Memorial Day Weekend enforcement campaign, which ran from Friday, May 22, 2020, through Tuesday, May 26, the State Police issued 8,907 total tickets and arrested 203 people for DWI.

Below is a breakdown of violations by troop:

Troop

Region

Speed

DWI Arrests

(# of persons)

Distracted Driving

Child Restraint/

Seat Belt

Move Over

Total

Tickets

(includes other violations)

A

Western NY

404

21

38

612

6

1,823

B

North Country

269

11

13

128

14

1,061

C

Southern Tier

361

10

26

273

21

1,046

D

Central NY

314

17

63

473

6

1,615

E

Finger Lakes

328

11

29

336

13

1,464

F

Upper Hudson Valley

387

44

63

439

11

1,737

G

Capital Region

312

12

39

280

8

1,149

K

Lower Hudson Valley

759

22

60

170

49

1,597

L

Long Island

141

9

15

32

6

532

NYC

New York City

37

1

21

107

1

454

T

NYS Thruway

679

27

48

250

42

1,771

