Sustainability Academy Readying Practitioners for Circular Economy

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence announces a brand new Online Certificate on Circular Economy , one of the first certified global courses focusing on the hot subject of Circular Economy.Circular economy is essential to fight climate change and penetrates almost all industries around the world. The Ellen McArthur Foundation explained that circular economy can help gradually decouple economic growth from virgin resource inputs, encourage innovation, increase growth, and create more robust employment. Very much alike, the European Parliament said that moving towards a more circular economy could deliver benefits such as reducing pressure on the environment, improving the security of the supply of raw materials, increasing competitiveness, stimulating innovation, boosting economic growth (an additional 0.5% of gross domestic product), creating jobs (700,000 jobs in the EU alone by 2030). Plus, consumers will also be provided with more durable and innovative products that will increase the quality of life and save them money in the long term.With the new specialized course, certified by CPD, CSE aims to address these new requirements and priorities for professionals in the field. The course is of particular relevance to Sustainability practitioners looking to learn more on circular economy concept and principles, circular economy standards and legislation in N.America and Europe, best practices and case studies from global companies such as NIKE, Dell, Coca-Cola and others, while they can get deeper into Zero Waste, Waste Management and Carbon Management.The new course adds on a big variety of certified online courses on Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility offered by the Sustainability Academy , CSE’s global initiative to offer affordable, specialized, online education in the field of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility to support professionals, entrepreneurs and graduates. More than 1800 professionals including 90% of the Fortune 500 Sustainability executives have been certified until today.Based on his work with the Sustainability Academy, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the largest community foundation in US and globally, honored Nikos Avlonas, president of CSE, as 2018 Practitioner of the Year for Corporate Responsibility , together with Google, Inc., winner of the corporate award.Other specialized online programs include:• Diploma on Corporate Responsibility• Certificate on Sustainability (CSR) Reporting• Online Certificate on ESG performance for Investors and Sustainability Professionals• Introduction to Social Impact Assessment and SROI• Online Diploma on Social EntrepreneurshipFor more information about the Sustainability Academy and special offers for group programs, contact sustainability@cse-net.org.

