Althera Expands Leadership Team in Anticipation of Roszet (rosuvastatin and ezetimibe) Tablets Launch
Dr. Patrick Aubonnet appointed as VP, Medical Affairs *** Ed Gutshall appointed as VP, head of Sales *** Dr. James Medley appointed as VP, Regulatory Affairs
Patrick, Ed and Jim are senior leaders in the pharma industry who are deeply committed to helping patients improve their heart health. We welcome them to the team as we ramp up the launch of Roszet.”MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Althera Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on heart health, today announced expansion of its leadership team to include senior leaders from the industry as it ramps up launch of Roszet (rosuvastatin and ezetimibe) tablets.
Dr. Patrick Aubonnet has joined as Vice President and head of Medical Affairs. Dr. Aubonnet has more than 30 years of experience in clinical development and medical affairs with a strong focus on cardiovascular disease and particularly lipid management. Dr. Aubonnet is responsible for all Althera’s medical affairs activities. Prior to joining Althera, Dr. Aubonnet worked in several Pharmaceutical Companies including most recently at Viatris (combination of Pfizer-Upjohn and Mylan), Fournier Laboratories, Abbott and Solvay. Dr. Aubonnet is a Medical Doctor from Nice University, France and holds a Certificate in Pharmacoeconomics, from Monash University, Australia and an MBA, from IAE Nice/CERAM, France.
Edward Gutshall is the Vice President and head of Sales. Mr. Gutshall brings more than 20 years of leadership experience and joins Althera after ten years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals where he most recently led sales for the eastern half of the United States for Cosentyx. Prior to this, he was Head of Sales and Marketing, Endocrinology for Novartis’ Sandoz Division with responsibility for North America. Mr. Gutshall also spent thirteen years at Glaxo SmithKline in roles of increasing responsibility. Throughout his career he has developed broad industry knowledge across multiple disciplines including: Sales, Human Resources, Marketing, Sales Leadership, Operations, and General Management. Mr. Gutshall’s leadership in multiple therapeutic areas led teams to award winning performance in pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines. He is passionate about building an innovative, ethical, and energizing culture for the US Sales Team at Althera.
James Medley has been appointed as Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Medley has worked in the pharmaceutical industry in product development and regulatory affairs since 1984. Dr. Medley has worked with Althera since 2016 as a consultant and joined the company in 2021. He is responsible for US Regulatory Affairs and submissions. Prior to joining Althera, Dr. Medley worked in industry at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Kos Life Sciences, Sanofi-Aventis and Biovail Laboratories, and as a consultant at PA Consulting Group and Camargo Pharmaceutical Services. Dr. Medley holds a Ph.D in Chemistry from Louisiana State University.
About Althera
Althera is a privately held pharmaceutical company located in Morristown, NJ. Althera is focused on advancing Heart Health and is committed to providing doctors and their patients important options for treating cardiovascular disease. Althera, along with its partners, has launched the rosuvastatin and ezetimibe combination in 25 countries in Europe and is working on additional launches across the world. For more information visit www.altherapharma.com. Please see full Prescribing Information for Roszet® (rosuvastatin and ezetimibe) at www.roszet.com/pi. Please contact Althera Pharmaceuticals at contact@altherainc.com.
