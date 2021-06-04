Life Coach Gina Tomasetti to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PALMETTO BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being truly seen and heard is a transformative experience that opens the door to a life of limitless possibilities.

Gina Tomasetti is a compassionate, enthusiastic, and committed life coach. Gina’s approach to coaching is a blend of transformational and ontological coaching.

Ontology is the study of being. It explores who we are, the language we use, and our relationships. It’s the idea that our worldview is going to be completely different based on our experiences, our choices, our families, our location; all of the things that make us unique create a world view that we perceive as true. Our life to us is a fact, but it may show up differently to somebody else.

“We're all humans dancing and living around on this earth. We've been through different pains and experiences. Ontology to me is so fun because it is deep and some consider it the sweeter form of coaching,” says Gina. “There are so many more possibilities outside of what we think we know. Ontology generates a lot of respect and compassion because you see that no matter what someone’s situation is, there is always more behind it than we can begin to imagine. It’s fun because we get to play with bending reality.”

At 26, Gina is the youngest coach to be featured on Close Up Radio. She started her first transformational program when she was 22.

“It completely turned my world upside down in the best way,” recalls Gina. “I got to really look in the mirror for the first time and there was so much that came from it. I was meeting people who were in a vulnerable space and connecting on a deeper spiritual level. It gave me this motivation to launch into this world and find out more. I just had to be in this work. As I was volunteering as a coach, all of my clients were having these incredible breakthroughs and it just came so naturally.”

Gina says her ultimate purpose is to create connection.

“Some people do say, ‘You're only 26. How are you a coach?’ It's a normal question to get,” says Gina. “But I love it because I get to share with people that coaching is really about being a good listener, and being able to connect with people. Of course, I'm lucky to be so young and to have discovered it, but I have definitely landed where I'm truly meant to be. I'm also lucky to have learned from the people who have been doing it for many years, people I really admire who are pioneers in this work that matters so much.”

Close Up Radio will feature Gina Tomasetti in an interview with Jim Masters on June 8th at 12pm EDT

For more information, visit www.ginatomasetti.com