Russian gas exports to Slovakia reach all-time high in 2020

A working meeting with the delegates from the Slovak Republic took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Richard Sulik, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic, and Ivan Korcok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, reviewed the current status and outlook of Russian-Slovak cooperation in the gas sector.

It was noted that the amount of gas delivered by Gazprom to Slovakia reached an all-time high of 8.6 billion cubic meters in 2020 (a 34.6 per cent rise against 2019).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

Slovakia is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia in the area of gas supply. The Gazprom Group’s partners in Slovakia are SPP, which is focused on gas purchases, sales and distribution, and eustream a.s., the operator of the Slovak gas transmission system (with the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic as the majority shareholder).

 

 

