Russia’s gas supplies to Serbia more than double in 2021 versus last year

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

Starting from January 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Serbia, as well as to Bosnia and Herzegovina, via a new route. Gas from Russia is transmitted by the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline and further across Turkey. It is then brought via Bulgaria’s national gas transmission system to Serbia, where it is distributed among consumers in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Deliveries along this route were made possible through the expansion of existing gas transmission capacities and commissioning of new ones by Bulgartransgaz EAD in Bulgaria and GASTRANS d.o.o. Novi Sad in Serbia.

Srbijagas is Gazprom’s main partner in Serbia.

The Banatski Dvor UGS facility is a joint venture of Gazprom and Srbijagas and is among the largest gas storage facilities in southeastern Europe.

 

