Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,367 in the last 365 days.

Alexey Miller and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, discuss current and prospective projects

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

In 2018, Gazprom and the Bolivian state oil and gas company Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) signed an Agreement of Strategic Cooperation.

Gazprom in partnership with TotalEnergies (50 per cent, project operator), Tecpetrol S.A. (20 per cent), and YPBF (10 per cent) develops the promising Ipati and Aquio oil- and gas-bearing blocks, within which the Incahuasi field was discovered. The feedstock is supplied to the domestic market of Bolivia, as well as exported to Argentina and Brazil.

Gazprom’s interests in Bolivian projects are represented by Gazprom EP International B.V., a specialized company aimed at implementing hydrocarbon prospecting, exploration and development projects outside Russia.

 

You just read:

Alexey Miller and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, discuss current and prospective projects

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.