Alexey Miller and Franklin Molina Ortiz, Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, discuss current and prospective projects

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

In 2018, Gazprom and the Bolivian state oil and gas company Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) signed an Agreement of Strategic Cooperation.

Gazprom in partnership with TotalEnergies (50 per cent, project operator), Tecpetrol S.A. (20 per cent), and YPBF (10 per cent) develops the promising Ipati and Aquio oil- and gas-bearing blocks, within which the Incahuasi field was discovered. The feedstock is supplied to the domestic market of Bolivia, as well as exported to Argentina and Brazil.

Gazprom’s interests in Bolivian projects are represented by Gazprom EP International B.V., a specialized company aimed at implementing hydrocarbon prospecting, exploration and development projects outside Russia.