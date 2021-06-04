Euro 2020: What’s the local weather value of match staged in 11 international locations?

Euro 2020 promises to be a tournament like no other, staged across more countries than any international football event in history.

And while coronavirus has dominated the build-up – the original list of 12 host nations was reduced to 11 as recently as April and capacities at stadiums will be limited – it is far from the only major global issue causing concern at this European Championship.

At a time when the world is attempting to tackle the threat of “irreversible” climate change, is it really sensible that players, officials and fans will be criss-crossing the continent like never before?

What are the main climate concerns around Euro 2020?

From Seville in the west of the continent to Baku 4,766km away in the east, significant amounts of air travel will be involved at Euro 2020 – both for players and the thousands of fans wanting to watch their team. Covid restrictions mean the volume of air traffic will be far lower than one initial estimate of an extra two million plane trips