India monsoon is beginning – CNN

“Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal,” the IMD said in a press release. “Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101% of the Long Period Average with a model error of plus or minus 4 percent.”

The Indian weather agency classifies a monsoon as normal when total rainfall from June through September falls within the range of 96% to 104% of average. From 1961 to 2010, that long period average equates out to 88 cm total, or 34 inches.

This means that we could see the first monsoon season in five years with measurements in the normal range. Both 2019 and 2020 were excessively high at 110% and 109% of the average, respectively. In fact, the monsoon in 2019 and 2020 rank as the second and third wettest seasons since 1990. It also marked the first time back-to-back rainy seasons had this large of a rainfall surplus since the 1950s.

Totals between 104% and 110% of normal are considered…

