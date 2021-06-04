Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,367 in the last 365 days.

Nicaraguan presidential challenger Cristiana Chamorro positioned beneath home arrest

Chamorro, a journalist and the daughter of former Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios, is likely the only opposition candidate to challenge incumbent Daniel Ortega, who is seeking a fourth term in the November 7 elections.

The arrest came shortly before a virtual press conference scheduled for 12pm local time on Wednesday, her press team told CNN. Her brother Carlos Chamorro said on Twitter that police raided her home in Managua and stayed for more than five hours.

According to a statement from Nicaraguan Public Ministry, Chamorro was charged with money laundering and mismanagement of the Violeta Barrios Foundation, a non-profit organization she had chaired. She denies the charges.

The Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that it has requested precautionary measures be imposed on Chamorro, including travel restrictions and disqualification from running public office.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the arrest, saying that “arbitrarily banning”…

You just read:

Nicaraguan presidential challenger Cristiana Chamorro positioned beneath home arrest

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.