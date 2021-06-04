The Rising Techpreneur Star In San Francisco.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley, San Francisco is the oasis for ambitious startups tech founders to present the talent they have and be discovered by investors from the private or government sector.
Kathleen Martinez O'Connor, an Irish-Filipino came to Silicon Valley to conquer the U.S market and present her astonishing education from Singapore, The United Kingdom, and Boston, the US. With the experience gained back in Singapore competing in many startup pitches, she got the inklings for what is wanted and needed in the business market. Taking a gap year, and with the gained knowledge, she focused on innovating her ideas and scale them.
Believing in the power of strategic alliances, she partnered with experienced professionals in technology, legal, and banking that led her to build Startup Venture. Six months later, she pitched to an accelerator training program and got accepted.
One of the committee members of the program revealed that she is the “hardest working and smartest talent I’ve come across in this program. If there is homework to be done, she did it ahead of everyone.”. Kathleen looks soft on the outside but she is tough, disciplined and understands the startup game.
Her main focus wasn’t marketing exposure, but the sole purpose of bringing her talent and incredible knowledge to the U.S market and Silicon Valley. Her persuasiveness and ambitiousness gained her a place in the training program.
In June 2021, Startup Venture will re-launch the phase 2 development apps on Google and Apple stores. Her investment consultant wants to introduce her company to venture capital firms in the States and make the company profitable, but she declined the $2 million conditional offer and advised the team to stay focused and to pitch for investment later for a higher evaluation.
She said, “Startup is not all about being persuasive, you need to understand when to hold and move forward in investment at the right price. Focus on product innovation, data and traction so you can leverage it later. If you beg every investor now whilst your product is still developing, you are dividing your attention and the investment you will get will be very little.”
She believes that connecting both sides of the market, the startup founders and the investor will be of great importance for the startup techs, just like her. The platform is more than just matching because the team will perform due diligence to provide a safe and secure environment for their community. Behind the apps are artificial intelligence and API that is a game-changer.
Michael O'Brien Smith
