Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 31, 2021, in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:09 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 27 year-old Gervon Parker, of Suitland, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

