Governor Dunleavy Announces Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Appointee

June 3, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the reappointment of Craig Richards to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees for the term of July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2025. Richards served on the Board of Trustees from 2015 to 2016 and was reappointed in 2017.

“As a Trustee, Craig has a proven record of professional stewardship of the Alaska Permanent Fund. Following a year of record growth, I am fully confident in his continued efforts with the Board to wisely manage and protect the state’s most valuable asset,” said Governor Dunleavy.

Craig Richards majored in finance at the University of Virginia, received his Masters in Business Administration from Duke University and Juris Doctorate from Washington & Lee University. After serving as law clerk for Judge Beistline, Richards worked in private practice with a focus on oil and gas. He served as Attorney General for the State of Alaska from 2014 to 2016 and has since reentered private practice in Anchorage.

