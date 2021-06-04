Fires are Prohibited at Fishing Access Areas

With the beginning of summer upon us and the increase in shore fishing, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds people that open fires are prohibited at all Vermont fishing access areas and state wildlife management lands.

Open fires and their remnants, create unsafe areas for other anglers and boaters to use and enjoy. The remnants of these fires are also unhealthy for the animals and fish that live in the adjacent waters. Fish and Wildlife cleans up the toxic waste left by open fires on state lands annually at considerable expense.

“Vermont State Game Wardens will be strictly enforcing the open fires and camping rules at state fishing access areas this summer,” said Lt. Keith Gallant. “Please help keep our lands clean and open for others to enjoy, and report violations to your local warden or use the anonymous Operation Game Thief hot line at 1-800-75ALERT. Reports of time-sensitive violations should be called in to a local State Police radio dispatcher who can contact a warden.”

For Immediate Release: June 3, 2021

Media Contacts: Lt. Keith Gallant 802-353-1799