Tiny Planet Digital Launches Sustainable Growth Contest

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vancouver-based marketing agency, Tiny Planet Digital, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first ever Sustainable Growth Contest. With two marketing service packages worth a combined $5000, Tiny Planet Digital is generously offering a 1 hour digital marketing strategy session, SEO keyword research audit, and an SEO website audit to two lucky winners. Shortlisted candidates will also receive an exclusive opportunity to attend a Marketing Secrets Revealed webinar.Who is this contest for? Tiny Planet Digital is looking for small-medium sized businesses, charities and nonprofits in Canada who are growing their business by focusing on one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. As the global goals are a shared blueprint for people and planet, Tiny Planet Digital hopes to accelerate our transition to a green and just world, while also supporting businesses and organizations during the pandemic.Interested applicants can apply on Tiny Planet Digital’s website here! Applications open May 24 and are due June 30. The two winners will be announced July 9.###About Tiny Planet DigitalFounded by Surrey Women in Business Awards 2020 Finalist Julie Wang, Tiny Planet Digital specializes in crafting digital marketing strategies, designing detailed implementation, and executing these plans flawlessly in order to help you achieve your marketing goals.Tiny Planet Digital is here to launch your business into the digital age with an emphasis on customization, education, and sustainable growth.

