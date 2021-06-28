Frisco, Texas Roofing Company Reveals The Subtle Signs of Roof Damage
FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many homeowners are beginning to question the condition of their roofs after the nonstop downpour throughout the North Texas Metroplex. Roofs often display subtle signs of damage that homeowners tend to miss when evaluating their roofs.
The damage found on roofs when left unchecked can cause major problems down the road. Homeowners are able to assess the roof damage on their own, but only to a certain extent.
The majority of the damage will only be visible from the top of the roof. That’s why it is important for homeowners to call a professional roof inspector rather than put their own lives and safety at risk.
Frisco, Texas roofing company, Brotherhood Roofing, are professionals with 24 years of experience specializing in residential roof repairs and placements. They offer free roof inspections to all homeowners in the DFW metroplex and can safely assess the roof for damage.
Brotherhood Roofing revealed these seven subtle signs of roof damage that homeowners should watch for:
- Missing, cracked, or broken shingles.
- Shingle granules in gutters.
- Hidden water leaks inside your home, most commonly found in your attic.
- Paint that is peeling inside or outside the home.
- Dented or damaged gutters or vents.
- Debris on your roof, including broken tree branches that are still attached to trees.
- Exposed nails or exposed roofing materials.
“If any of our inspectors find evidence of damage,” said Brotherhood Roofing CEO, Sebastian Nosrati, “we’ll send a repair team out as soon as possible. Although the issue may seem small and insignificant, the problem will only become worse with time.”
Nosrati advised that a few minor roof repairs can put off a complete roof replacement for several years. Therefore, it is important to get a roof inspection at least once every year (or more if there are more storms prevalent).
Brotherhood Roofing is a Dallas / Frisco-based roofing company that has been servicing the Dallas Metropolitan area since April 5th, 1993. They aim to serve their clients with the highest level of customer service, great communication, the best materials in the industry, and the best installation & warranty available. Brotherhood Roofing specializes in residential roof repairs, roof replacements and emergency storm damage repair.
Gloria Berry
