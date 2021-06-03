Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Wisconsin Deal Flow Snapshot

According to the 2020 Wisconsin Deal Flow Snapshot, investment in Wisconsin startups topped $297 million in 2020, which was a $34 million increase over 2019 and included a total of 139 deals statewide. These results, based on data from Pitchbook, indicate that Wisconsin’s early-stage ecosystem continues to enable companies to attract funding and increase the total capital invested pre- and post-pandemic. View the full 2020 Wisconsin Deal Flow Snapshot.

