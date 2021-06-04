Zein Obagi, President of Obagi Law Group, P.C., Examines California’s Economy & How it’s Poised for a ‘Euphoric’ Rebound

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s strict public health measures during the pandemic protected its economy, setting the stage for an even faster recovery in the state than nationwide, UCLA economists reported.

Zein Obagi, President of Obagi Law Group, P.C., has some powerful business insights on the matter. "As California makes a strong rebound, employers cannot treat it as the wild wild west," states Obagi. "Many employees out there are likely to continue to have medical conditions that render them particularly susceptible to contracting COVID, or a reasonable hesitancy to work in close quarters with others without masks."

The Golden State’s strong technology and white-collar business sectors, along with a relatively rapid boost in home building, will buoy its economy, offsetting a slower return of tourist-dependent leisure and hospitality jobs, according to the UCLA Anderson quarterly forecast.

In the nation and in California, “we are about to have one of the best years of economic growth that we’ve had since World War II,” said Leo Feler, the UCLA Anderson Forecast’s senior economist. “We’re looking at a boom time for the U.S. economy.”

Obagi concludes, "Employees should feel free to express their discomfort to their employers about unsafe practices. Employers must know that employees are protected in their requests for reasonable accommodation regarding their medical conditions, and that they cannot retaliate against an employee for making a safety complaint. Anybody with questions about the law should contact an employment law specialist."

