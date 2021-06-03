Boil Water Notice Issued for Westwood YMCA

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting customers of the Westwood YMCA in Coventry that they should boil their water before consuming it.

Westwood YMCA collected a sample in the water system on May 27, 2021, and the sample had E. coli present. Westwood YMCA failed to collect a complete set of required repeat samples within the required timeframe following the notification of a E. Coli present sample. Failing to do so requires that a boil water order notice be issued.

All water used for consumption should be boiled vigorously for at least one minute. This recommendation pertains to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Alternatively, customers can use bottled water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water. A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded. Customers with questions should contact Jeff Smith at 401-741-1252.