LA City Council Candidate, Molly Basler, Examines the San Jose Shooting and Advocates Stricter Gun Regulation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body-camera footage shows officers tensely closing in on the San Jose workplace shooter and apparently hearing his final gunshots -- including two self-inflicted shots that authorities say ended his life.

Los Angeles City Council candidate and environmentalist, Molly Basler, believes the government is not doing enough to end this madness. "When are we going to amend the second amendment? Aren’t we tired of hearing our leaders saying the same old thing?", asks Basler.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the video, which shows deputies and police officers hunting for Samuel James Cassidy, who authorities say killed nine of his VTA co-workers in two buildings at a light rail yard before killing himself. The video shows deputies and officers -- while searching a room -- hearing three shots in roughly 11 seconds, and, seconds afterward, barging past double doors to find what authorities said is Cassidy's body slumped in a chair with a gun in hand.

Basler continues, "In a statement, President Biden urged Congress to take action on gun violence. Take action on gun violence NOW. It is always the same old thing, 'thoughts and prayers' go out to the victims. Stop talking and do something."

The nine people Cassidy killed, authorities say, were: Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Adrian Balleza, 29; Alex Ward Fritch, 49; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; and Timothy Michael Romo, 49. All were coworkers at the VTA facility.

"The only way we are going to stop gun violence is outlaw guns, concludes Basler. "We are a country who always puts profit over people and this is just another example. When people become more important than profit, our leaders will do something about gun violence."

The cause of death for all nine victims was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death for all nine was homicide, according to autopsy reports from the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.