- Workforce Services Partners with Utah Colleges For Virtual Career Fair

SALT LAKE CITY (June 1, 2021) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is partnering with Utah Association of Colleges and Employers to host Utah’s Statewide Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, June 3. Utah’s 11 colleges and universities have collaborated with Workforce Services to register approximately 250 employers with over 5,000 open positions for the fair.

“We are excited to combine efforts with Utah’s colleges and universities to provide the largest virtual career fair of the year,” said Loggins Merrill, Workforce Development Division director. “Whether you have a college degree or not, employers are ready to hire and help meet your career goals.”

The virtual fair has expanded this month to include five pavilions:

General pavilion – All employers registered for the fair looking to hire job seekers with or without college degrees

College graduate pavilion – Businesses with job openings for both recent graduates and experienced alumni

Teleworking pavilion – Companies that offer employment with the flexibility of teleworking

Government jobs pavilion – State and local agencies with open positions

College and university pavilion – Representatives from each of the colleges and universities will be available to assist recent graduates and alumni in connecting with employers

“We look forward to connecting new graduates as well as experienced alumni with Utah and national employers at this unique event,” said Ali Threet, president of Utah Association of Colleges and Employers. “The virtual format allows job seekers to easily explore occupations and connect with specific employers through live chat and webcast capabilities.”

Job openings in health care, banking and finance, education, construction, IT, transportation, retail, hospitality, government and other industries will be featured at the fair. Full-time, part-time and telework jobs are available. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings, company videos and social media. They can also live chat with a hiring representative, view an employer’s webcast and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, June 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'My Job Search.' On the day of the event, find the virtual job fair on your calendar and select the event. The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

UACE Member Schools

Brigham Young University | Dixie State University | LDS Business College Salt Lake Community College | Snow College | Southern Utah University | University of Utah Utah State University | Utah Valley University | Weber State University | Westminster College

