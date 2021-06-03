Union City Drug Operation Nets Indictments and Arrests

UNION CITY – An undercover investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division and the Union City Police Department into the sale of illicit drugs, including Fentanyl, has resulted in the indictment and arrest of numerous individuals. The investigation, which began in February of 2020, included controlled purchases and surveillance in Union City.

On Tuesday, the Obion County Grand Jury returned indictments charging more than two dozen people with multiple drug-related counts. Today, TBI agents along with law enforcement officers with the Union City Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, located and arrested 15 of those individuals.

“We are proud to work alongside our local district attorney’s office and law enforcement partners to help get deadly and dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said Darryl Richardson, TBI Assistant Director, Drug Investigation Division. “We are committed to working together toward this type of continued success in keeping our streets safe.”

“I appreciate the efforts of all our law enforcement partners,” said Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield. “These types of results would not be possible without the help of agencies like the TBI and the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force.” District Attorney General for the 27th Judicial District Tommy Thomas added, “I fully support this operation and appreciate all of the law enforcement efforts to investigate these types of drug offenses.”

Among the individuals who were arrested and charged as a result of the indictments:

James T. Booker (DOB: 12/26/58), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Marcus A. Burlison (DOB: 7/20/84), Union City – One count Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Raheem K. Dickey (DOB: 8/5/91), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Charles M. Floyd (DOB: 3/28/62), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Rakim O. Gaston (DOB: 11/21/91), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Marshall B. Hill (DOB: 10/23/83), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Laquinta D. Ingram (DOB: 10/02/77), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Michael A. Kimble (DOB: 2/10/68), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Stephanie A. Mays (DOB: 9/20/75), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine), one count Sale of Schedule II in School Zone (Cocaine)

Lawrence E. Mitchell (DOB: 3/6/67), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Heroin), one count Sale of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Ike B. Pettigrew (DOB: 12/15/62), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Timothy Smith (DOB: 11/15/64), Obion – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Hydrocodone), one count Sale of Schedule II (Morphine)

Marcus D. Treadwell (DOB: 2/23/73), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Corey L. Williams (DOB: 9/11/72), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Tylondo E. Williams (DOB: 9/16/74), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)