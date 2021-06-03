Statement from Governor Murphy, Senate President Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Coughlin on the Passage of Legislation Enabling the End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin issued the following joint statement upon the passage of S-3866/A-5820 in the Legislature on Thursday:

“New Jerseyans have proven their resilience over the past 15 months as our state has fought the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we take a substantial step toward restoring normalcy to our state and to the lives of those who call New Jersey home.

“Ending New Jersey’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is one of the most significant steps we have taken in our recovery efforts to date. With our state’s public health metrics continuing to trend decisively in the right direction, we are confident that now is the right time to take this action, particularly as the final limits on gatherings are lifted tomorrow. With passage of this bill today and its signing tomorrow, followed by the Governor’s signing of an executive order terminating the Public Health Emergency, we will move closer to normal than at any time since March 2020.

“While we celebrate this milestone in our fight against COVID-19, we also acknowledge that the fight against this virus is not over. This legislation ensures that the Administration has the tools and flexibility necessary to continue vaccination and testing efforts, ensure protections for vulnerable populations, and oversee and coordinate the health care system to address this ongoing threat.

“By working together, we are facing the challenges ahead and meeting the needs of the over nine million residents who have bravely battled the worst pandemic in a century together.”